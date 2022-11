Brotherhood Crusade’s Thanksgiving Food Distribution and Holiday Toy Giveaway feeds thousands of people in the Los Angeles area. Brotherhood Crusade partners with Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation and other organizations to put on the event.

It takes place at Algin Sutton Recreation Center on Friday, Nov. 18. You can get more information by visiting Brotherhood Crusade’s website.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 16, 2022.