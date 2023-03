As the U.S. housing market continues to reel from spiked mortgage rates, it can feel like a scary decision to put your home on the market. Jon Grauman, founder of BOND Collective and featured on Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ shares some of his simple tips when it comes to selling your home.

He also discusses how the Federal Reserve’s continued rate hike impacts mortgage rates and shares his future market prediction.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 14, 2023.