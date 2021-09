In 1954, the year before Disneyland opened, Walt Disney hired Bob Gurr and 17 other Imagineers. Gurr is the last living member of that group.

While working as an Imagineer, he designed Disneyland’s Autopia, Matterhorn, Monorail, and Haunted Mansion Doombuggies.

Gurr is turning 90 this year, and the public is invited to help him celebrate at his birthday luau. You can get more information by visiting FandomProductions.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 20, 2021.