Cheez-It celebrates its 100th birthday with a special cake

Golbelly is selling a Cheez-It birthday cake and its made from an entire box of crackers. Celebrity chef Stephanie Izard created the Cheez-Itennial Cake. Goldbelly describes it as “balanced to salty-sweet perfection with swirls of caramel throughout, hints of strawberry in the icing, and chocolate-covered Cheez-It crackers popping out the top to join the party!” Chris, Henry, Megan and the rest of the ‘Off the Clock’ crew give it a try.

This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on May 17, 2021.

