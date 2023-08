“William is a Weirdo” is a book that celebrates being different. Author Kyle Creek (aka ‘The Captain’) wrote it because he felt weird growing up. Ultimately, he says it was his weirdness that made him a success. He wants kids to embrace what makes them special.

This project was a family affair. Creek’s father, Christopher Creek, illustrated the book.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Aug. 2, 2023.