Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is holding it’s 7th annual Walk & Play L.A. at the Santa Monica Pier this Saturday, May 20. It’s a family-friendly event that celebrates and promotes the well-being of children in the community while also raising critical funds in support of CHLA and their life-saving work.

Two amazing co-hosts, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and KOST 103.5 FM on-air personality Ellen K, will kick off the event. It includes a 3K walk, a festival with live entertainment for all ages and activities hosted by professional teams and athletes.

To take part in the fun for a fantastic cause, you can sign up here and use code “KTLA” for $10 off registration. To learn more about CHLA, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 16, 2023.