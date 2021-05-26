Many Americans are re-inventing themselves and their careers. But what does that change look like? Founder and CEO of MVP Executive Search and Coaching, Mary Olson-Menzel, shares her steps to switching careers and finding something more fulfilling.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 26, 2021.
Create a new path in your career
Many Americans are re-inventing themselves and their careers. But what does that change look like? Founder and CEO of MVP Executive Search and Coaching, Mary Olson-Menzel, shares her steps to switching careers and finding something more fulfilling.