Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” discusses the potential downfall of setting New Year’s resolutions and shares some simpler solutions to improve our health.

Plus, we talk about the viral “lion diet,” which eliminates all foods except salt, water, and meat from certain animals. Dr. James explains the benefits it claims to have as well as the potential risks.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 5, 2023.