Cosmetic procedures continue to surge in popularity, but are there safer ways to achieve our goals? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” helps us wade through the warnings associated with one of the most common cosmetic surgeries – the Brazilian butt lift. He also discusses the research behind a potentially safer, yet effective alternative to Botox that involves our own DNA.

Have a health question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on March 16, 2023.