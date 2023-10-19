California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed into law the first-ever ban on four food additives in the United States. Newsom also signed off on another law that prohibits the use of 26 other chemicals frequently found in personal care products. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” goes over what those are and the potential health risks associated with the banned ingredients.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Simmons shares more on the promising ‘all-natural’ breast reconstruction procedure that is widening in availability for those who have undergone mastectomies during their cancer journey.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Oct. 19, 2023.