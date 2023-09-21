Is the magic in the mushrooms? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” explains the recent research which found that psilocybin, the primary substance responsible for the psychedelic effects of “magic” mushrooms, was effective when used to combat migraine pain.

Plus, Dr. Simmons discusses TikTok trends once again. This time it’s toothpaste, as influencers claim it not only pops pimples but also plumps up lips.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Sept. 21, 2023.