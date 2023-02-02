While there is no plan to ban gas stoves, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner recently made headlines after suggesting they should be heavily regulated. She called them a “hidden hazard,” but are those health risks real? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” discusses the truth behind the research.

Plus, we talk about the viral “migraine hat” which claims to help minimize the pain associated with a migraine. Dr. James explains if it’s truly helpful or just a hoax.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 2, 2023.