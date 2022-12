Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” discusses the differences between the three respiratory illnesses hitting us hard right now — COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

Plus, we talk about Celine Dion’s recent diagnosis with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. Dr. James explains what it is and how it could impact her career.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Dec. 15, 2022.