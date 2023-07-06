The safety of artificial sweeteners has long been called into question. Now, The International Institute for Research on Cancer (a branch of the World Health Organization) is expected to classify one of those sweeteners, aspartame, as a possible “cancer-causing” carcinogen later this month. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” breaks down the research and why the difference between risk and hazard, really matters.

Taking a daily dose of aspirin can be a lifesaving option, but it’s not for everyone. Dr. Simmons explains the potential benefits and risks, including a new health issue that the daily regimen may cause.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on July 6, 2023.