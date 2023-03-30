The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently cleared two different treatments that have captured a lot of attention. First up, a vibrating pill that can help alleviate chronic constipation. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” shares the details behind this drug-free option. Plus, he explains why a new type of nasal spray could be a safer way to treat migraines for certain at-risk individuals.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on March 30, 2023.