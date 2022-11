November is National Men’s Health Awareness Month. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” joined us in studio for the first time to discuss the important topic of prostate cancer.

He explained everything from preventative measures, exams, screening and treatment, including Henry DiCarlo’s experience about his own prostate cancer fight.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Nov. 17, 2022.