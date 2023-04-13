We rely on our eyes for so much, but could our daily routine be the cause of long-term damage? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” discusses the recent investigation by the CDC into eye drops – specifically artificial tears – after they were linked to cases of blindness and even death.

Actress Tori Spelling showcasing the importance of using contact lenses as instructed after she developed a painful ulcer in her eye. She says the ulcer formed after she left her daily contacts in for weeks – sometimes up to 20 days at a time. Dr. Simmons discusses the details of what happened and the lasting damage that improper use can cause.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on April 13, 2023.