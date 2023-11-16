“Movember” as it’s known is Men’s Health Awareness Month. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” joined us to emphasize the importance of routine prostate check-ups. He also shared the severity of avoiding that cancer conversation with your doctor, realizing your risk level and signs that could signify problems.

Dr. Simmons covered everything from possible preventative measures, exams, PSA (prostate-specific antigen) screening and treatment, plus Henry DiCarlo’s experience with his own prostate cancer fight.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Nov. 16, 2023.