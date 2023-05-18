Recently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force drafted new recommendations for breast cancer screenings. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” talks about the reasoning behind the changes and why it could potentially save thousands of lives. He also discusses a new, FDA-approved drug used to treat hot flashes due to menopause, but in a much different, nonhormonal, way.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on May 18, 2023.