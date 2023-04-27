It’s a big hit in Hollywood – we are talking about Semaglutide, the injectable drug better known by the brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy. It has become popular with those looking to dramatically lose weight. Although, the increase in demand and how it’s being prescribed doesn’t come without controversy. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” talks about the different options on the market, the pros and cons of their use, as well as the side effects that range from severe to seriously strange.

Have a health question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on April 27, 2023.