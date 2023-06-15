Routine checkups are an important part of our overall wellness. They can create a baseline, monitor any health-related changes and help catch something before it progresses. Although, not everyone needs them every year. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” explains those recommendations and who they apply to. He also shares potential problems that may be a reason to make an appointment.

There is no better time to get tested. National HIV Testing Day is June 27 and Dr. Simmons explains why everyone who is sexually active should get tested, regardless of sexual preference.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on June 15, 2023.