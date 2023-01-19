After Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bill-Bengals game, medical experts immediately started CPR and saved his life. This incident has increased awareness about CPR and why it’s so important to get trained.

Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” helps us identify the warning signs of cardiac arrest and how to administer CPR. He also goes over what an AED (automated external defibrillator) machine does and how to use it.

On top of these CPR basics, it’s important to get a full, comprehensive training along with your certification. Just visit CPR.Heart.org to find a location nearest you.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 19, 2023.