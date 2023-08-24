The extremely popular “Barbie” movie has people capitalizing on the film’s success, with numerous themed beauty and fashion trends or products. Most may be harmless, but one of those products is causing some major concern among health experts. It’s a nasal tanning spray being pushed hard by TikTok influencers that’s filled with an illegal and potentially dangerous lab-made ingredient. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” explains the risks associated with these nasal sprays that claim to give skin a natural boost of bronze.

Dr. Simmons also shares the difference between legal and illegal uses of smelling salts, as well as the recent ban of one brand by FDA. Plus, he shares the truth behind a recent study that says pizza may help reduce the severity of rheumatoid arthritis.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Aug. 24, 2023.