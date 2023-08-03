Is chronic constipation connected to cognitive decline? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” helps us understand how the frequency of our bowel movements could actually signal some issues in our brain.

When it comes to milk, does dairy dominate? Dr. Simmons shares how plant-based alternatives stack up. He also discusses the dangers of viral trends, including one that has some people consuming the commonly used household cleaner, borax, as a way to combat pain and inflammation.

