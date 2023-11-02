A new study says that sitting in a hot tub is as healthy as going for a jog, but are the claims true? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” gives us the real deal behind the research. He also expands on the promising results from a new Harvard study, which looked at hot yoga as treatment for depression.

Have a health question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, X (Twitter) or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Nov. 2, 2023.