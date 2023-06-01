June kicks off LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” shares the importance of LGBTQ+ specific healthcare and why creating access to these providers really matters. He also discusses the path to becoming a true ally in the community and what that looks like.

Have a health question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on June 1, 2023.