Two-time Grammy winner, Tori Kelly was recently released from the hospital following a few-day stay after she collapsed while out to dinner. Upon arrival, doctors found blood clots in both her lungs and legs. At only 30 years old, is Kelly’s situation extremely rare, or can clots happen at any age? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” explains risk factors, symptoms and possible prevention.

We know of sun burns, electrical burns and even chemical burns, but what about margarita burns? Dr. Simmons shares the strange science behind a simple squeeze of lime and why it does not mix well with the sun.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Aug. 10, 2023.