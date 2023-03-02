The family of Bruce Willis recently announced that the 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), also known as frontotemporal degeneration. Nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP” Dr. James Simmons helps us understand this devastating diagnosis and what it means for his future.

Plus, we discuss the popular sugar replacement called erythritol – used to add bulk or sweeten stevia, monk fruit and keto reduced-sugar products – and why it’s now linked to serious health risks.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 2, 2023.