Simple changes to your daily routine like getting outside earlier can transform your life. Neuroscientist, Dr. Julia Jones, is an expert in biohacks. Her new book “Neuron” documents a 12-month experiment she ran on her brain and body. She found that anyone can improve their health, fight off illness, lose weight and sleep better without outdated diets, sleeping pills and gym memberships.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 2, 2021.