Autumn was adopted at birth. She found her birth mother in 2012. Their reunion went so well, they decided to make a documentary together. The two produced a film called “Reckoning with the Primal Wound.” It’s about the adoption process and coming to terms with the trauma and cultural phenomenon author Nancy Verrier wrote about in her book “The Primal Wound.”

After a successful reunion with her mother, Autumn decided to look for family on her paternal side. Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com, was able to find and contact her birth father and half-brother. Recently, he brought the three together for their first meeting.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 11, 2023.