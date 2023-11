Born in Arizona, Charles was adopted at a young age, and moved to L.A. County with his adoptive family. He has spent many years wondering about his birth family.

Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com, was able to use DNA to locate both sides of his family. Charles connected with his maternal half-sister, Dawn. They are both excited to meet in person at a big family reunion next year in Oregon.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 13, 2023.