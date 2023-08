Lakeeta Greene’s birth mother left her and her siblings alone in an apartment in the Bronx when they were young. Her mother never returned.

Years later, Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com, was able to find Lakeeta’s mother. He helped reunite the two.

Lakeeta wrote a book about her childhood and the search for her mother. You can buy “Seeking Closure” online.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on August 18, 2023.