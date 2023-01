Matthew wondered about his birth family for most of his life. He reached out to BirthParentFinder.com founder Jay Rosenzweig to help him. Rosenzweig was able to find Matthew’s family, specifically, his half-sister, Cheyene. The two are planning to meet very soon.

Rosenzweig also shares an update about last month’s story. Patty and Evan finally met in person over the holidays.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 27, 2023.