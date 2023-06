Donald was adopted from West Palm Beach, Florida in 1962. He reached out to Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com, to help him find his birth mother.

After two years of digging, Rosenzweig located Donald’s bio mom. He arranged a virtual meeting between the two. Then over Memorial Day weekend, Donald drove from Connecticut to Oregon to meet his birth mother in person.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 22, 2023.