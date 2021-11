BirthParentFinder.com founder Jay Rosenzweig shared the story of Stan, who was left abandoned on a doorstep in the 1930s. In a wild story with twists and turns, including a birth certificate with fake parent names and a client who was determined to figure out his full story, they were able to use DNA to locate his siblings.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 18, 2021.