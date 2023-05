Porsha was adopted at birth. She grew up in Los Angeles, and spent most of her life wondering about her birth family.

As part of BirthParentFinder.com‘s annual Mother’s Day giveaway, Jay Rosezweig and his team were able to bring Porsha and her birth mother together. Recently, Rosezweig organized a surprise meeting between the two and Porsha’s daughter.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 19, 2023.