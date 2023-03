Stacie had no information about her birth parents before she contacted Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com. He was able to use DNA to find relatives. Rosenzweig connected Stacie with her full-sister, Shara.

Stacie and Shara are excited to meet in real life sometime in the future.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 24, 2023.