BirthParentFinder.com founder Jay Rosenzweig shared the story of Erica. Two years ago he helped Erica find her birth mother. Only later, when the birth mother shared her birth father’s real name, was she able to find and reunite with her two sisters after more than 20 years apart. One of her sisters had a surprise for her.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 29, 2022.