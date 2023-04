Recently, Leslie submitted her DNA to 23andMe. She was hoping to find her birth father, but only found cousins. Leslie wasn’t sure where to go from there, so she contacted Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com. He was able to put together the pieces and find Leslie’s biological father, Mike. Leslie and Mike plan to meet in person this summer.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 28, 2023.