Finding Family: Two sisters meet for the first time

Off the Clock

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A woman from Encino, California meets the sister she never knew existed. Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com, explains how DNA helped solve the case.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 16, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

Finding Family: Two sisters meet for the first time

A Dose of Truth: Is the ‘man flu’ a myth or an actual condition? Dr. Simmons weighs in

Breaking down plant medicine's popularity and legal regulations

Travel Tuesday: Sonoma Wine Country

Learning how to surf with HB Surf School

Protecting your pets during Fourth of July fireworks

A Dose of Truth: Is intermittent fasting a fad or can it improve your health? Dr. Simmons weighs in

Travel Tuesday: Exploring Dana Point

Ask the Vet: Can dogs go vegan safely? Dr. Greek weighs in

A beginner's guide to cryptocurrency

Ditch the crowds and find the hidden gems of Mexico

Iconic Hollywood restaurant rolls out some creative creations ahead of International Sushi Day

A Dose of Truth: Does frequent bathing make us bald? Dr. Simmons explains

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News