Finding Family: Woman and her daughter find closure

BirthParentFinder.com founder Jay Rosenzweig shared the story of a woman who didn’t know who her daughter’s father was, but using DNA evidence, they were able to find some answers.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 28, 2021.

