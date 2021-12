BirthParentFinder.com founder Jay Rosenzweig shared the story of Sue Hurst, who looked for her family, but was heartbroken when her birth mother didn’t want to meet her. Fortunately, she was able to meet her siblings, and she even wrote a book about her journey, called “Rock-A-Bye-Bye Baby.”

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 3, 2021.