Liz spent most of her adult life searching for her birth parents. Eventually, she got ahold of Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com.

He and his team were able to use DNA to put together the pieces and find Liz’s birth father, Mark.

Recently, the two met virtually for the first time. They are excited to get to know each other.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 22, 2023.