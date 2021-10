The citizen commission charged with redrawing political boundaries in Los Angeles called on city leaders Thursday to expand the number of council districts, saying such a move would “meet the needs of a complex and changing” city.

In a report that will be submitted to the council, the 21-member Redistricting Commission said L.A. has gone nearly a century with the same number of council districts — and lags behind other major cities on the ratio of council members to constituents. The commission’s proposed map, approved last week, allocates roughly 260,000 residents to each of the 15 districts.