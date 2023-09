Sharon knew from a young age that she was adopted, but she didn’t start looking for her birth parents until she was an adult. She successfully found her birth mother, but her father was harder to locate.

Jay Rosenzweig, founder of BirthParentFinder.com, was able to dig into the case. After two years, he found her birth father, Luis, in Mexico.

Recently, Sharon went to Mexico to meet Luis and the rest of her extended birth family.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 29, 2023.