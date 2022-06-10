For Leslie, the pandemic made her realize she wanted to find know where she came from. BirthParentFinder.com founder Jay Rosenzweig helped her reunite with her birth mother.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 10, 2022.
by: Chris Schauble, Ellina Abovian, Henry DiCarlo
