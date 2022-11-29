Zen Glick, CHLA patient and cancer survivor, shared his story along with his mission to give back to the hospital that helped save his life. You can learn more about Zen’s story here.

He also joined us to help kick off The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Season of Giving fundraising campaign, which goes through the end of this year. It’s all in an effort to help raise funds to support the non-profit hospital’s life-saving treatments, programs and research.

If you’d like to donate, just visit CHLA’s website or you can call 1-800-770-CHLA (2452).

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 29, 2022.