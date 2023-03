The 1st & Goal Project helps people, including ex-professional football players and veterans, transition into new employment.

The organization is hosting a Celebrity and Veteran Golf Invitational to support their cause, and several others (including Patriot and Paws and CarePossible). Several sports celebrities will be attending the event.

If you’d like to participate, you can register by clicking here.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 15, 2023.