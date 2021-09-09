Graduate with goals: Watts high school alum thanks local community for helping him achieve dream of higher education

Marveon Mabon is first-generation college student from the Imperial Courts public housing project in the city of Watts who is now living his lifelong dream of attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mabon is known around his community for his volunteer work, dedicating much of his time to mentorship programs like the Children Mending Hearts, the Watts Unity Garden, and as a youth liaison with the LAPD.

He joined the show to thank his community of Watts, along with KTLA, the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program and all those who donated to his GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his tuition after he was denied financial aid. Mabon says he is excited for what the future holds and that one day he hopes to eventually become president of the United States.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 9, 2021.