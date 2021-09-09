Graduate with goals: Watts high school alum thanks local community for helping him achieve dream of higher education

Off the Clock

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Marveon Mabon is first-generation college student from the Imperial Courts public housing project in the city of Watts who is now living his lifelong dream of attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mabon is known around his community for his volunteer work, dedicating much of his time to mentorship programs like the Children Mending Hearts, the Watts Unity Garden, and as a youth liaison with the LAPD.

He joined the show to thank his community of Watts, along with KTLA, the Oprah Winfrey Scholars Program and all those who donated to his GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his tuition after he was denied financial aid. Mabon says he is excited for what the future holds and that one day he hopes to eventually become president of the United States.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 9, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

Snake venom: a valuable cure-all or just a sham? Dr. Simmons shares his thoughts

Graduate with goals: Watts high school alum thanks local community for helping him accomplish his dream of higher education

Wellness Wednesday: CBD products for pets

Tee Time: Henry shows us around Pelican Hill Golf Club

Ask a Vet: Should you really give a dog a bone? Dr. Greek explains

Kay Sedia previews her new stage show 'The Taco Chronicles"

Travel Tuesday: Exploring Palm Springs

Finding Family: A father and daughter meet for the first time

Hot Dog! Can certain foods shave time off your life? Dr. Simmons serves up his take

Getting back to the office

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News