In celebration of Black History Month, Off the Clock is featuring local, black-owned businesses.

Crenshaw Coffee Company and the Hot and Cool Cafe in Leimert Park were both founded by Anthony Jolly. He lives with his family in South Los Angeles, but he lived in Ethiopia for a year searching for the best coffees. Jolly perfected his coffee-growing process, and taught himself to roast in his backyard shed.

In 2018, Jolly opened the Hot and Cool Cafe. His goal is to give the community healthy food choices and coffee.

Now, you can visit his cafe in Leimert Park or buy his coffee online. Be sure to follow along on Instagram for updates on new flavors.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 10, 2023.